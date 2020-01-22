Comments
(CBS4) – When the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV next month, NFL history will be made on the sideline. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan joins his father Mike Shanahan as the first father-son head coaching duo to reach the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LIV takes place on Feb. 2. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. mountain time in Miami.
Mike Shanahan won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998 in Super Bowl 32 and 33. He coached the Denver Broncos from 1995-2008. Mike also won a ring with the San Francisco 49ers in 1994 as the team’s offensive coordinator.
Kyle spent nine seasons in the NFL as an offensive coordinator before he was named the 49ers head coach in 2017. He has a 23-25 career coaching record.
Mike and Kyle coached together from 2010-2013 when Mike was the head coach with the Washington Redskins and Kyle was the team’s offensive coordinator.
