ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man who admitted to police that he had murdered his girlfriend has pleaded guilty to murder charges in connection to her death. Jonathan Eugene Akin pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Autumn Rivera.

Jonathan Akin (credit: Thornton Police Department) Autumn Rivera (credit: Facebook)

Akin, 23, walked into the Powell, Wyoming police department on Nov. 27, 2018 and told police he had killed his girlfriend, Rivera, 21.

Akin said he had killed Rivera in their apartment in Thornton on Nov. 25, 2018 and then drove to Wyoming with her body in the trunk. Officers found her body wrapped in a blanket in the trunk.

Akin was arrested and extradited to Colorado. He faces a sentence of 25 to 40 years when he is sentenced on April 28.

