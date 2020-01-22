Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette plans to create the first national clean energy standard. The Democrat represents Colorado’s 1st Congressional District in Washington, DC.
DeGette is introducing a bill that would require all utilities to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030 and to net-zero by 2050.
“I vetted it with everybody, environmental groups like it, power companies like it, state local governments like it, because it really gives us a path to how we can get to those goals,” said DeGette.
The bill would require energy producers to earn a certain number of clean energy credits each year for reducing the amount of electricity they produce or face penalties.
DeGette said she is still looking for a Republican sponsor.