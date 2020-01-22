  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Diana DeGette

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette plans to create the first national clean energy standard. The Democrat represents Colorado’s 1st Congressional District in Washington, DC.

brown cloud over Denver from Highlands Ranch

(credit: CBS)

DeGette is introducing a bill that would require all utilities to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030 and to net-zero by 2050.

Diana DeGette

Diana DeGette (credit: CBS)

“I vetted it with everybody, environmental groups like it, power companies like it, state local governments like it, because it really gives us a path to how we can get to those goals,” said DeGette.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

The bill would require energy producers to earn a certain number of clean energy credits each year for reducing the amount of electricity they produce or face penalties.

DeGette said she is still looking for a Republican sponsor.

Comments

Leave a Reply