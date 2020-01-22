  • CBS4On Air

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Four juveniles have been accused of stealing a car and starting a chase with Arvada police on Tuesday. Police say that car was a “puffer” and had been left running.

The pursuit began just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at 60th and Olde Wadsworth in Arvada. The suspects didn’t make it very far, just over one mile at 53rd and Wadsworth.

Police said the car was a puffer and was running unattended when the thieves stole it.

Three of the suspects have been arrested. One juvenile remains on the run.

