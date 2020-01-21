Filed Under:Crime Stoppers, Denver Art Museum, Denver News, Denver Police


DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver on Tuesday released a surveillance image that shows a shoplifting suspect who discharged pepper spray inside the Denver Art Museum store earlier this month. The crime happened at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 9 and the main floor of the museum’s Frederic C. Hamilton Building was temporarily evacuated for about an hour as a result. Some people, mainly staff members, were treated by paramedics.

(credit: Denver Police)

The situation came at a time when hundreds were in line at the museum with time designated tickets for “Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature,” the popular exhibition of works by the French impressionist painter. Some of those ticketholders had to be turned away.

(credit: CBS)

In addition to firing off the pepper spray, police said the suspect assaulted an employee and stole several items in the museum shop before leaving the area on foot.

(credit: Denver Police)

Anyone who recognizes the man seen in the surveillance image is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-STOP.

Denver Art Museum

(credit CBS)

A museum official said the pepper spray did not get into the ventilation system and there was no damage to any of the artwork.

Comments

Leave a Reply