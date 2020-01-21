Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Free parking at Cherry Creek Shopping Center is over. The popular Denver mall officially ended its first-hour-free parking policy on Tuesday.
The new rates, effective Jan. 21, increase prices to $2 for the first two hours, then $2 an hour after that. There is a 16-day maximum.
The $2 will cover 2 hours of shopping. General Manager Jeramy Burkinshaw had noted for CBS4 that the old rate of $3 after the first hour actually cost customers more in the long run.
The new rate will cost more upfront, but is expected to save shoppers money. Statistically, Burkinshaw noted that most customers spend between 1-2 hours at the mall.
The mall instituted a paid parking system in 2017. Even with this upcoming change, the mall will be at the market rate or below for parking in the Cherry Creek area, according to Burkinshaw.