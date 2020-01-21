LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Littleton is looking to preserve the landscape of its downtown area by imposing a new moratorium. City council will be discussing the issue on Tuesday night during the first reading of the proposed ordinance.

The ordinance would temporarily halt new downtown development on buildings containing more than one residential unit. The moratorium would last 90 days.

The city states in the ordinance that it has received about 24 development applications within the area over the past several years. That has led to increased density, and overall changes to the area’s character.

Matt Uribe goes to school in Littleton. He tells CBS4 he’s noticed major growth in recent years.

“I kind of compare it to Denver,” Uribe explained. “As I see it, a lot of building and a lot of people are moving here.”

Brad Peterson is a developer with Rise Properties Investments. He just received approved permits to build multi-family units in the area. Even so, he tells CBS4 the growth moratorium would be beneficial, as it would give the city time to update zoning regulations and city codes for improved development.

“I think in some ways it might help because it will make a clearer path forward,” Peterson said. “We’ll understand what we can and can’t build which in the last 10 years has been difficult.”

CBS4 also spoke with local business owners about the proposed ordinance. Garett Palececk, is the owner of Curds Cheese on Main Street.

“From my point of view the growth has been awesome,” he said. “They’re trying to preserve the downtown and the hometown main street feel which I understand and appreciate. But I also think restricting that is going to hold back the growth we could have that other cities have had.”

City Council will also be discussing an ordinance that would limit auto-oriented business development downtown as well. The ordinances will be read on Tuesday night. A public meeting regarding the proposals, will be scheduled for next month.