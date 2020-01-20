COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – This weekend more than 100 vehicles were discovered with their windows shot out in Commerce City. Officers arrested Tomas Medina, 21, and a 15-year-old suspect.
Patrol Officers began receiving calls around 7 a.m. Saturday. Investigators said the crimes happened sometime overnight Friday into Saturday. As officers were responding to the calls, numerous additional victims began calling in.
“It’s kind of messed up, you know?” said Francisco Nunez, who was walking around his neighborhood on Sunday. “They obviously just came through here and started hitting every single car they could.”
Around 8 a.m. Saturday, a witness called in to report a suspicious vehicle in the 6100 block of Ivanhoe Street. Officers made contact with the two suspects inside the vehicle and also recovered a pellet gun and ammo.
Neftali Guavari told CBS4, two of his cars were hit. He’s happy the suspects were caught and hopes they are held responsible, because he estimates the damage will cost around $900.
“I was just in shock because I wasn’t expecting this,” he said. “I wish they can pay for all the damage they did.”
The crimes happened in an area bordered by East 66th Avenue, 60th Avenue, Glencoe Street and Quebec Street.
Both suspects have been charged with numerous counts of Criminal Mischief. Medina was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and he was booked into the Adams County Detention Facility. Investigators are not releasing the 15 year old’s name because they are a juvenile.