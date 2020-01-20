WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Winter Park Ski Patrol says a 25-year-old skier from Massachusetts died Saturday after skiing into a wooded area near a run. They say Francis Ermilio was reported missing at around 4:45 p.m.
Resort officials say Ermilio had reportedly been skiing with friends, but they became separated near the the Whistle Stop and Dormouse runs at about 4:20 pm. His friends waited for him at the Resort Base, and then notified Winter Park Ski Patrol when he did not arrive in a reasonable amount of time.
“Ski Patrol personnel immediately began an extensive search for Ermilio,” resort officials stated. At about 7:35 p.m., they found him in a forested area next to the White Rabbit Run.
Officials say Ermilio was wearing a helmet but it appears he lost control, hit several trees, and suffer from “head and facial trauma.”
Ermilio was transported to the Denver Health Clinic where he was pronounced dead at about 8:24 pm.
The Grand County Coroner’s Office will be coordinating the completion of an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.