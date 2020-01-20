Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Most students will return to Swansea Elementary School in Denver on Tuesday, after an electrical fire last week caused some damage that needed to be fixed in the school.
That fire happened Wednesday morning, prompting classes to be cancelled at the school the rest of the week. Students already had Monday off for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
On Sunday, a Denver Public Schools spokesperson told CBS4 that 1st graders through 5th graders would resume classes Tuesday. Kindergarten and younger students will not have classes, but an announcement about their schedule is expected Tuesday. They hope those students will be able to resume classes on Wednesday.
The early childhood education and head start rooms will remain closed this week.