Comments
ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman faces some criticism after she was caught trying to pet wild elk in Estes Park from her car. A professional photographer in the area, Tiffany Steiner, witnessed the woman also try to feed the animal.
ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman faces some criticism after she was caught trying to pet wild elk in Estes Park from her car. A professional photographer in the area, Tiffany Steiner, witnessed the woman also try to feed the animal.
“Please don’t do this! Elk are still wild animals and can become aggressive even when the rut is over. She is really doing a disservice to the animals!” Steiner wrote on social media.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife says it’s best for everyone’s safety to leave the wild animals alone.
RELATED: Mountain Lion Hunting Will Be Allowed In New Area Near Aspen