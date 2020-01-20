Filed Under:Colorado News, Estes Park News


ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman faces some criticism after she was caught trying to pet wild elk in Estes Park from her car. A professional photographer in the area, Tiffany Steiner, witnessed the woman also try to feed the animal.

(credit: Tiffany Steiner)

“Please don’t do this! Elk are still wild animals and can become aggressive even when the rut is over. She is really doing a disservice to the animals!” Steiner wrote on social media.

(credit: Tiffany Steiner)

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife says it’s best for everyone’s safety to leave the wild animals alone.

RELATED: Mountain Lion Hunting Will Be Allowed In New Area Near Aspen

Comments

Leave a Reply