THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — One man was killed and another man was injured at an apartment complex in Thornton early Monday morning. Thornton police say a man was shot at Park 88 Apartments at 101 E. 88th Avenue. Thornton police tweeted about the shooting and assault just after 2 a.m.
Police said both men were taken to a hospital but one of the men later died.
“No motive or suspect information developed at this time,” police tweeted.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.