AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police are investigating a homicide in the 15600 block of East Caspian Circle, near East Iliff Avenue and South Chambers Road. Police say they got a report of shots fired at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday and found a man with a possible gunshot wound.
“Life saving measures were performed and he was transported to a local hospital where sadly he succumbed to his wounds,” investigators stated.
The official cause of death will be determined by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.
Investigators did not release any information about a suspect or a possible motive.
They are asking anyone with information to please call Agt T. Fredrickson at 303-739-6185. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).