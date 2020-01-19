VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – The long-running drama around a proposed employee housing development in East Vail takes another major plot twist. The town council is now asking the developers if they would be willing to move their project to another part of town-owned land.

It would allow Vail to take ownership of the highly contested piece of land slated to be Booth Heights.

Vail resorts had received permission from the town to build on the 23 acre site in East Vail.

“I’m pleased to announce that all seven members of the Vail Town Council are committed to advancing our leadership in good faith to discuss alternatives to the Booth Heights development,” said Mayor Dave Chapin. “As such, we have directed our town manager to meet with the development team to express our interest in presenting an alternative approach that would advance both our community’s housing and environmental stewardship goals.”

The news came as a shock to the neighbors who have fought this development every step of the way.

“We aren’t popping the champagne bottles just yet, but this is very welcomed progress,” said Grace Poganski. She helped create the Citizens to Protect Our Wildlife group opposing the plan.

Vail’s town council took the surprise move in asking Triumph Development and Vail Resorts if they would agree to build somewhere else.

“I am proud to say this town council firmly believes an opportunity exists for a win-win outcome that not only achieves Vail Resorts’ objective to deliver critical deed-restricted housing in Vail by the fall of 2021, but also gives our public land managers a chance to protect and enhance the critical bighorn sheep habitat in East Vail which includes both Town of Vail and USFS-owned land,” said Chapin in a news release.

The controversy around a desperate need for housing and environmental goals played out over months here, drawing massive crowds to town planning meetings.

“We never gave up fighting to protect the sheep,” Poganski added.

While developers try to figure out another site for the housing, these neighbors are just happy to know their concerns are being heard and are hoping this turns out to a win win.

“Something that helps with more housing and keeps the sheep herd protected,” Poganski said.

Moving forward the town and developers are set to study another viable location to build, and it’s not clear this is a sure thing, but one thing is clear the council’s reversal on this means these neighbors are again back in the fight.

“We ask the community to join us to advance these critical town initiatives,” said Chapin. “Together, we can work to bring balance to our priorities and elevate our vision to be the premier international mountain resort community.”