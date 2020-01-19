Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A new permit system at the Garden of the Gods is being criticized for lack of transparency. The new system applies to bus and guided tours, guided rock climbing, rentals and workshops, KKTV reports.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A new permit system at the Garden of the Gods is being criticized for lack of transparency. The new system applies to bus and guided tours, guided rock climbing, rentals and workshops, KKTV reports.
An annual permit costs $500 for for-profit companies and $350 for nonprofits.
The city, however, tells KKTV a specific permit for photographers at local parks in the city has not gone into effect yet. Said permit might cost $250 for any city park, not including Garden of the Gods. It would cost $500 to include that site.
The city is asking people to give feedback on the new photography permit by emailing events@coloradosprings.gov.