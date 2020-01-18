DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a car and crashed it at 9th Avenue and Broadway. Witnesses tell CBS4 they saw the suspect speeding before they hit two cars in the intersection.
Police tell CBS4 they realized the vehicle was stolen near 10th Avenue and Broadway. An officer initiated a traffic stop, but they say the suspect fled and drove through a red light at 9th Ave. where he hit the two other vehicles.
One person walked onto an ambulance, but it’s not clear how badly they were hurt. Police say there were no serious injuries.
Police arrested a female passenger in the suspect vehicle on suspicion of having drugs.
Police describe the suspect as a white man, who is about 5-foot-10 and balding. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket.
The intersection will be closed for some time, police say.