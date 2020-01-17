



– The Denver Center Theatre Company had developed and is premiering a drama from Colorado’s New Play Summit. The show is called “You Lost Me.” It’s written by Chicago playwright, Bonnie Metzgar. “You Lost Me” runs from January 17 – February 23, 2020 at the Ricketson Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for “You Lost Me”

The play centers around an 1828 shipwreck off of Newfoundland’s Shipwreck Coast. Hundreds of ships have gone aground in this area, but in this case, a 17-year-old girl, her brother, and the family dog are able to save more than 160 Irish immigrants.

“There are certain landscapes, in this case, the southern coast of Newfoundland where this is just one shipwreck of hundreds of shipwrecks, and that all those people who are lost, somehow they’re still in that landscape. Their souls were lost there. Those lost souls are still there, some 200 years later, they’re still there,” Metzgar told CBS4.

The show time shifts, allowing the audience dip into the lives of Ann Harvey in present day. The descendant of the shipwreck hero, Harvey struggles to leave her own mark in the modern day.

“Personally, I think we’re all kind of lost, you know. It’s a time when, I think, we’re all looking for some safe harbor,” Metzgar said.

Metzgar explores the idea that even as a person is saved, they can be lost, and what it takes to be found again.