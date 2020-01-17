(CBS Local)– Denver Broncos star Von Miller is only 30 years old, but he’s already starting to see players younger than him retire.

The former Super Bowl MVP competed for years against guys like Andrew Luck, Rob Gronkowski, and Luke Keuchley and the news of those players retiring has made him think more about life after football.

“I know you can’t play football forever, I like to think that and feel that, but I know how serious it is,” said Miller in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I know some people deal with tougher injuries than others. You can’t be in the NFL without thinking about the end. You want to be in the present, but you always have to have thoughts on when the end may come.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

While Miller has thought a lot about this, he isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

“I’ve definitely thought about it, but I don’t feel like I’m going to retire any time soon. Andrew Luck and Luke Keuchley are younger than me and both of those guys came in a year after me. It’s tough to see legends like that retire so early.”

The Broncos haven’t been back to the playoffs since they won a Super Bowl in 2015, but Miller is excited about the direction of the franchise.

“Winning is addictive. Once you win a Super Bowl and have success like that, it really creates this hunger to want to do it every year,” said Miller. “You want to win every single year and the odds of doing that are slim. I feel like that drives me and drives the people that are younger than me to achieve some of the same success we did in 2015. We’ve had some tough years, but we have great motivation going forward. Drew Lock is going to be great for us.”