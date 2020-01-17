Comments
DENVER (AP) – Colorado state Rep. Susan Beckman, a Republican, is resigning to take a position with the Donald Trump administration. Beckman, of Littleton, announced her resignation on Friday.
She did not immediately disclose her new position. An administration announcement was pending.
A former Arapahoe County commissioner, Beckman was elected to the House in 2016 and re-elected in 2018.
A Republican vacancy committee will select someone to finish her term.
