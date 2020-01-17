  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Legislature, Colorado News, Susan Beckman

DENVER (AP) – Colorado state Rep. Susan Beckman, a Republican, is resigning to take a position with the Donald Trump administration. Beckman, of Littleton, announced her resignation on Friday.

Rep. Susan Beckman (credit: CBS)

She did not immediately disclose her new position. An administration announcement was pending.

A former Arapahoe County commissioner, Beckman was elected to the House in 2016 and re-elected in 2018.

A Republican vacancy committee will select someone to finish her term.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply