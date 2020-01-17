  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A teen who attacked a key witness in an upcoming murder trial while behind bars is facing more charges. Quinn Scaggs allegedly assaulted another inmate in Colorado Springs this week.

Scaggs used sheets to escape from a juvenile facility in Golden in June 2019. He was being held there for allegedly kicking and pistol whipping a female employee at the Courtyard Marriott at at 2570 Tenderfoot Hill Street and forcing her to hand over cash from the registers.

Court documents detail how Scaggs escaped his locked cell in the El Paso County Jail with a handmade weapon, a pillowcase tied to the handle of a cup, which he then used to attack a key witness in an upcoming trial. Scaggs was charged Jan. 6 in the Oct. 1, 2019 attack with assault with a deadly weapon, witness retaliation, escape and several other felonies.

That inmate, Gustavo Marquez, took a plea deal to testify against others at an upcoming murder trial.

