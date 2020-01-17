DENVER (CBS4)– After heavy snow fell across the Colorado high country, the expected slow-and-go traffic greeted the beginning of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. Sunshine and improved weather throughout the weekend should help the interstate corridor as holiday travel continues.
“We knew it was going to be very heavily traveled. This is one of the busiest ski weekends of the season and definitely for the I-70 Mountain Corridor,” said Tamara Rollison with the Colorado Department Of Transportation.
On Friday night there were reports of hours-long delays for traffic heading westbound on I-70.
In 2019, 28,151 cars traveled westbound through the Eisenhower and Johnson Memorial Tunnels and 26,642 on Saturday. That same year on Sunday 26,698 traveled Eastbound and 26,344 on Monday.
"It's going to be a very, very busy time for the I-70 mountain corridor. The weather looks pretty decent for the rest of the weekend," Rollison said.
CDOT is urging drivers to stay tuned to cotrip.org for up-to-date information.
CDOT has also added more trips on the Snowstang bus:
Loveland Ski Area
- Saturday (1/18)
- Sunday (1/19)
- Monday – MLK Day (1/20)
A-Basin
- Saturday
- Sunday
- Monday – MLK Day
Steamboat Springs/Howelsen Hill
- Saturday: Denver to Steamboat
- Sunday: Denver to Steamboat
- Monday: Steamboat to Denver