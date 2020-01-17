  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:36 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Jeff Todd
Filed Under:Colorado News, I-70 Delays, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70


DENVER (CBS4)– After heavy snow fell across the Colorado high country, the expected slow-and-go traffic greeted the beginning of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. Sunshine and improved weather throughout the weekend should help the interstate corridor as holiday travel continues.

(credit: CBS)

“We knew it was going to be very heavily traveled. This is one of the busiest ski weekends of the season and definitely for the I-70 Mountain Corridor,” said Tamara Rollison with the Colorado Department Of Transportation.

On Friday night there were reports of hours-long delays for traffic heading westbound on I-70.

(credit: CBS)

In 2019, 28,151 cars traveled westbound through the Eisenhower and Johnson Memorial Tunnels and 26,642 on Saturday. That same year on Sunday 26,698 traveled Eastbound and 26,344 on Monday.

(credit: CBS)

“It’s going to be a very, very busy time for the I-70 mountain corridor. The weather looks pretty decent for the rest of the weekend,” Rollison said. “The weather looks pretty decent for the rest of the weekend.”

(credit: CBS)

CDOT is urging drivers to stay tuned to cotrip.org for up-to-date information.

CDOT has also added more trips on the Snowstang bus:

Loveland Ski Area

  • Saturday (1/18)
  • Sunday (1/19)
  • Monday – MLK Day (1/20)

A-Basin

  • Saturday
  • Sunday
  • Monday – MLK Day

Steamboat Springs/Howelsen Hill

  • Saturday: Denver to Steamboat
  • Sunday: Denver to Steamboat
  • Monday: Steamboat to Denver

Jeff Todd

Comments

Leave a Reply