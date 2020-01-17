  • CBS4On Air

Denver Police, Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a shooting that involved two victims on Friday night. The shooting happened near 14th and Yosemite.

Investigators say the extent of the victims’ injuries is unclear. Officers are interviewing witnesses and working to gather a suspect description.

