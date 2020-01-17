Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a shooting that involved two victims on Friday night. The shooting happened near 14th and Yosemite.
Investigators say the extent of the victims’ injuries is unclear. Officers are interviewing witnesses and working to gather a suspect description.
ALERT: #Denver Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1400 Block of Yosemite. 2 victims have been located. Unk extent of injuries at this time. Investigation ongoing. Officers are working to gather a suspect description. updates will be posted here. pic.twitter.com/yXFpfSRNz5
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 18, 2020