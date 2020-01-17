The 39th Annual Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Art Fest returns to Denver. Head to the Denver Mart Friday through Sunday for the colorful celebration of Native American and Southwestern Art. Admission is $15 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free!
Celebrate 31 years of the Colorado Cowboy Gathering! Head to Golden Friday through Sunday for the annual celebration of cowboy music, poetry, and storytelling. Tickets start at $25.
http://www.coloradocowboygathering.com/
Saturday, join thousands of people for the Womxn’s March. The march begins near Civic Center Park at the corner of 14th and Bannock at 10 a.m. Following the march, check out the new Impact Expo, featuring art exhibits, workshops, and community resources. All events are free to the public.
https://www.womxnsmarchdenver.org/
Monday, celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the annual Marade in Denver. The program starts at City Park Monday around 9 a.m. Following the program, march to Civic Center Park for a rally to commemorate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. It’s a free event.
http://www.drmartinlkingjrchc.org/index.php/marade