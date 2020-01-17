DENVER (CBS4) – A 26-year-old woman who drove a stolen car right at two Englewood police officers a year ago in a parking garage has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. The crime happened on Jan. 16, 2019, and the officers shot and wounded Chayley Tolin.
Tobin, 27, of Sheridan, recovered from her injuries. She pleaded guilty to second-degree assault on a peace officer as part of a plea deal earlier this month, the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s office announced on Friday.
Tolin ignored orders to stop before the shots were fired by officers who feared for their lives, according to authorities. The officers were cleared of any wrongdoing.
The garage is located next to Swedish Medical Center.
“An attack on those who serve and protect is a serious crime and will be vigorously prosecuted,” DA George Brauchler said in a prepared statement.