BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — A Brighton teen has been sentenced to serve 30 years in prison for murder after a $5 dispute involving the sale of an Xbox video game system. Brigham Mendez was convicted of killing 32-year-old Jacob Clymer on Halloween in 2018 — when Mendez was 15 years old.
According to the District Attorney’s Office for Adams and Broomfield Counties, Clymer made an online arrangement to sell an Xbox to Mendez for $250. But when Clymer and his wife, Melinda Hatcher, arrived at the meeting point, Mendez and another man told the couple they only had $245. Prosecutors say Clymer and Hatcher initially rejected the offer, but a short time later agreed to take $245 for the sale.
Despite the agreement, prosecutors say Mendez shot Clymer in the chest, head and abdomen — then ran off. Mendez later pleaded guilty to second degree murder — and prosecutors say he admitted he planned to rob the couple because he needed money.