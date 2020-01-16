



– People in Colorado continue to do what they can to help with bushfire relief efforts in Australia. On Thursday that meant adding some body art.

True Blue Tattoo in Lakewood held a fundraiser to help firefighting efforts in Australia. People could get a koala or lizard tattoo for $60. All proceeds will go to the fire department in the area hit the hardest by the wildfires.

“There have been a lot of animals dying, peoples houses that have been destroyed by it, as well of deaths of humans,” explained Brooke Ahl, who was getting a koala tattoo.

When Ahl heard she could get a new tattoo and help with the disaster, she jumped at the chance. Her sister is a first responder, so the cause is near her heart.

”I can only imagine how those first responders and their families are feeling,” she told CBS4. “So anything I can do to help, is what I am going to do.“

The artist who designed the tattoo said it’s a different way people can help from thousands of miles away.

”I think it effects people a lot when they realize that the world cares a lot more than just their next door neighbors,” explained Peter Priedhorski with True Blue Tattoo.

The fundraiser runs through 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.