By Makenzie O'Keefe
Filed Under:Australia, Lakewood News


LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – People in Colorado continue to do what they can to help with bushfire relief efforts in Australia. On Thursday that meant adding some body art.

(credit: CBS)

True Blue Tattoo in Lakewood held a fundraiser to help firefighting efforts in Australia. People could get a koala or lizard tattoo for $60. All proceeds will go to the fire department in the area hit the hardest by the wildfires.

(credit: Glen Morey)

“There have been a lot of animals dying, peoples houses that have been destroyed by it, as well of deaths of humans,” explained Brooke Ahl, who was getting a koala tattoo.

(credit: CBS)

When Ahl heard she could get a new tattoo and help with the disaster, she jumped at the chance. Her sister is a first responder, so the cause is near her heart.

”I can only imagine how those first responders and their families are feeling,” she told CBS4. “So anything I can do to help, is what I am going to do.“

(credit: CBS)

The artist who designed the tattoo said it’s a different way people can help from thousands of miles away.

(credit: CBS)

”I think it effects people a lot when they realize that the world cares a lot more than just their next door neighbors,” explained Peter Priedhorski with True Blue Tattoo.

(credit: CBS)

The fundraiser runs through 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.

