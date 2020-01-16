Jamal Murray Injures Ankle, Nuggets Defeat Hornet At HomeRookie reserve Michael Porter Jr. scored 19 points, P.J. Dozier had a big second half filling in for injured point guard Jamal Murray and the Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 100-86 on Wednesday night.

7-Year-Old Shooting Victim Adrian Salazar Honored By Denver NuggetsIt’s been a long and slow road of recovery for seven-year-old Adrian Salazar, but on Wednesday he got an opportunity to become a member of the Nuggets for a day.

Dave Logan 'Shocked' Randy Gradishar Was Denied Again By The Hall Of FameFormer Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Centennial Class in December. But he did not make the final cut.

Stars Rally To Beat Avs 3-2 In OTEsa Lindell found himself all alone in the middle of the ice and sent a wrist shot past Philipp Grubauer as the Stars rallied from an early two-goal deficit.

Pat Shurmur Hired As Broncos' New OC: 'He's Always Impressed Me'The Broncos finally made it official: former Giants head coach Pat Shumur is the team’s new offensive coordinator.