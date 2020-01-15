WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Tri-State Energy based in Westminster is moving into the future by committing to renewable energy. The company announced what it’s calling a “responsible energy plan” at the state Capitol on Wednesday morning.
The plan calls for an increase of renewable energy used by its customers up to 50% by 2024.
Tri-State will be adding eight new solar and wind projects.
Tri-State CEO Duane Highly said the company wants to be a leader in energy transition.
“Our plan is based on a vision for the future in which the benefits of clean energy are shared by every one through better clearer air, greater economic opportunity, and a clearer grid,” said Highly.
Tri-State will also be adding electric vehicle charging stations for all of its members. This will help expand the use of electric vehicles in rural parts of Colorado.