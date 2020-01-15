LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The future of the former White Fence Farm will be discussed at a public hearing in Lakewood Wednesday night. The iconic restaurant was in business for 45 years before closing at the end of 2018.

“It was just home cooking, it was a relaxed atmosphere and it was something you don’t find very often,” explained Holby Aldrich, who lives nearby.

Now, Crescent Communities wants to develop an apartment complex at the property. The complex would have more than 200 units. While development is to be expected, some neighbors aren’t happy with the proposal.

“I hate that idea,” Aldrich told CBS4. “We’ve got apartments and housing to the left of it, apartments to the right of it, and it’s just, how much do we need?”

In fact, a few neighbors with the Unified Under the Wilson Property ODP have filed an appeal to stop the development from happening.

“We care a lot about this because this plan will fundamentally change everything about our neighborhood,” explained Mike Beery, a resident and member of the Unified ODP.

Beery says a big part of the issue is a previous agreement on zoning. The group alleges that the apartment complex would violate an official development plan signed back in 1982, which contains limitations for the number of residential units and height of buildings in the area.

CBS4 reached out to Crescent Communities, but the company has not responded. The City of Lakewood says they cannot comment on the case because it is involved in the legal process.

A public hearing regarding the appeal will be held by Lakewood’s Board of Adjustment on Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. at 480 S. Allison Parkway.