DENVER (CBS4)– A CBS4 Investigation has learned that an arrest has been made in the brutal stabbing last summer of David Blackett, 45, a former prosecutor and current judge in Adams County. Blackett was repeatedly stabbed at his home in Denver’s Hale Neighborhood near 12th Avenue and Dexter Street.

The assailant got away and was not immediately caught following the August 2019 incident. Blackett nearly died from the multiple stab wounds he received in the attack.

Now, five months later, court records indicate police have arrested a 38-year-old Jose Armenta-Vazquez, a transient , who is being held on charges of attempted murder after deliberation, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and use of a weapon in a violent crime. Records show the suspect was arrested by Wheat Ridge police Dec. 16, 2019 and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

Although Armenta-Vazquez was jailed in mid-December 2019, he was only charged in the Blackett case on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2020. It is unclear what led to the attempted murder arrest. CBS4 has been unable to reach Blackett for comment. A spokesman for the Denver Police department said he was aware of the developments but referred questions to the Denver District Attorney’s office. The police department spokesperson said no photos of the suspect would be released as more lineups were anticipated in the case.