DENVER (CBS4)– There’s a new push in the Colorado Legislature to stop people from using their phones while driving. This is the fourth attempt at a cellphone driving ban proposed by state lawmakers.
The bill would allow cellphone use only with hands-free devices. There would be a $50 fine for a first-time offense and up to $200 for subsequent offenses.
Democrats tried to introduce the bill last year but the proposal died in the House Judiciary Committee due to the high fines, which were $300 for a first offense.