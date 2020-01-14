Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A workshop is designed to help keep food waste to a minimum while teaching Denver residents how to save money. The Food Waste Reduction Workshop was presented at the Wellington Webb Municipal Building on Tuesday.
Paricipants were provided with information on composting and recycling.
There are no food waste reduction laws or regulations at the federal level, but the City and County of Denver is working with consumers and businesses to find solutions.
The workshop on Tuesday was funded through a grant from the Natural Resources Defense Council.