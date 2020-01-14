Comments
(CBS4/CNN) — Robocalls are on the rise across the U.S. — and Colorado was the hardest-hit state in 2019, according to a study by the Federal Communications Commission.
According to the FCC report:
- Colorado residents filed 130,640 robocall complaints, or 2,403 robocalls per 100,000 residents.
- Since 2015, Colorado has received the third most robocalls of any state: 583,588 robocalls or 10,735 per 100,000 residents.
- Nationwide, robocalls have seen an average increase of 14% since 2015. Colorado saw a similar increase in that time period at 15%.
In June, the US government announced a nationwide crackdown on illegal robocalls, targeting companies and individuals who have collectively placed over one billion unwanted calls for financial schemes and other services.
Nearly half the calls made from US cell phones in 2019 were spam, according to a report from the Federal Trade Commission.
The crackdown involves nearly 100 cases, five of which are criminal enforcement actions. They were brought by the FTC, Justice Department, 15 states and a slew of local authorities.
