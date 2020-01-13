COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– One person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing spree that left eight people injured in Colorado Springs. The stabbings happened along urban trails early Monday morning.
The suspect is accused of attacking his victims on trails near Interstate 25.
Some of the victims managed to hold onto the suspect near 8th Street and Cimarron until police arrived about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
“Everywhere he was going, he was trying to come in contact with people and he was injuring them,” said Colorado Springs Police Sgt. Shawn Peterson. “I’d really like to thank all the public for assisting us in help catching him, along with medical and fire. Their quick response really helped these victims and also helped police try to locate the suspect.”
Officers believe if those victims hadn’t stopped the man they believe there would have been more people injured.
The suspect has not been identified.