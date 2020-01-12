LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man wanted by police was shot and killed at a motel near Kipling Street and Interstate 70. Lakewood police say the SWAT team responded to the motel after learning the suspect was there.
Lakewood police say Thomas Snyder II was wanted for a bank robbery in Longmont on Saturday.
Longmont police say Snyder robbed the Bank of the West and took off with an undisclosed amount of money. They say he was driving a Kia Optima which was reported stolen from an Enterprise Sales in Thornton the same day.
Snyder had an active warrant for his arrest for a parole violation for escape, on an original charge of robbery, police say.
Officials say the West Metro SWAT team responded at around 1 a.m. and tried to talk Snyder into walking out of the room. Two hours later when he refused, officers entered the room.
Officers found Snyder armed with a handgun. They ordered him to drop it, but they say he ignored their commands.
Two SWAT team members, both Lakewood police officers, shot and killed Snyder. Those officers are on administrative leave.
Further information was not released by police.
The shooting is being investigated by the Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team.