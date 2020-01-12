Comments
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Grand Junction police say the man accused of threatening an Uber driver late Friday night is now in police custody. Adam Salaz was caught more than 650 miles away in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
On Saturday, investigators alerted the public saying Salaz pulled out a gun and threatened the female driver near Fruita. The driver told police he wanted her to drive him to the desert.
She jumped out of the moving vehicle. Later, Salaz used that vehicle to get away.
Police have not yet found the driver’s vehicle.
The driver suffered minor injuries.