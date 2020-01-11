  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation shared an update to one of their own who was hit by a hit and run driver on Friday. They say he remains in critical condition at a hospital in Denver.

The crash happened near Sheridan Boulevard and 48th Avenue. CDOT says the crash did not happen in a work zone, but the employee was performing his job duties.

They say he was crossing the street in a crosswalk when the driver hit him after running a red light.

Police then issued a Medina Alert.

A woman, who hasn’t been identified by police, was arrested for careless driving resulting in injury of a vulnerable road user, running a red light and leaving the scene of a crash.

