Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– This weekend, drivers traveling through the South Gap Project will experience some delays. All southbound lanes of Interstate 25 around Sky View Lane will close for drainage work.
This is one step in the I-25 South Gap Project as works continues near Larkspur.
The 18-mile stretch from Castle Rock to Colorado Springs is narrow and this project is designed to widen the interstate and keep traffic moving.
During this phase of the project, drivers can expect delays up to 45 minutes during busy travel times.
To avoid accidents along the Gap, CDOT officials ask drivers to slow down and give more space between vehicles. Drivers who need help in the Gap can call *CSP.
Construction on the Gap Project began in Sept. 2018. The $350 million project is slated to be complete in 2022.