DENVER (CBS4) – After scoring 80 points in the last two games, Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic moved up two spots in the 2020 NBA All-Star fan vote. In the second fan returns, Jokic is fifth in in the Western Conference frontcourt with 559,881 votes.
Jokic is behind Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George with 845,719 votes. Leading the way Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James with 3,359,871 votes.
Jokic remains the only Denver Nuggets player to make the Top 10 list in either the Western Conference Frontcourt or Guards vote. He was selected as a first-time NBA All-Star last year as a reserve.
Fans account for 50% of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 16. The starters consist of two backcourt and three frontcourt players from each conference. The other 50 percent is split evenly between the voting media members and NBA players.
The NBA will continue to update the voting totals on Jan. 16, and the voting will close on Jan. 20. The All-Star Game starters, including the two captains picked by the starter to receive the most fan votes from each conference, will be announced on Jan. 23. The NBA will announce the reserves, selected by the league’s head coaches, on Jan. 30.
The Denver Nuggets are 26-11 on the season and are in second place in the Western Conference. Denver returns home to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at 7 p.m.
To vote for Jokic and the rest of Denver Nuggets go to vote.nba.com.