BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Forty-four-year-old Ernest Robert Chrisman was sentenced Friday to 16 years in prison after he attacked a female real estate agent conducting an open house in Commerce City last August.
The agent was preparing for an open house at the Aspen Hills Condominiums, 14700 S. 104th Avenue on August 4 when Chrisman entered the home and requested a tour. Once on the second floor, Chrisman threatened her with a knife and bear mace. He demanded she remove her ring and get in a bedroom closet.
The real estate agent, however, was herself armed. She retrieved a gun from an ankle holster and fired at Chrisman after he sprayed her with the bear mace.
Her gunshot did not strike him, but Chrisman fled the housing complex. He left behind the knife and a property brochure with his fingerprints on it.
“This is going to leave a lasting scar,” Adams County Senior Deputy District Attorney Patrick Freeman said. “She was lucky that she wasn’t hurt worse than she was.”
Prosecutors said during the trial that Chrisman admitted to seeking money from the real estate agent. He pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and was sentenced immediately by Adams County District Judge Priscilla Loew.