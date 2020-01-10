BREAKING NEWSMedina Alert issued, driver injured pedestrian at 49th & Sheridan
DENVER (CBS4) – A deadly shooting took place Thursday night in Denver. A man died after being shot on the ramp for a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 near East Jewel Avenue and Cherry Street.

So far, investigators say they don’t have any details about a suspect or suspects, nor what led up to the shooting.

