DENVER (CBS4) – A deadly shooting took place Thursday night in Denver. A man died after being shot on the ramp for a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 near East Jewel Avenue and Cherry Street.
#DPD UPDATE: The previously noted incident @ Jewel Ave & Cherry Street is now being investigated as a Shooting/Homicide. The victim is noted as an Adult Male. No suspect info is available at present. #Denver pic.twitter.com/5j59AslAzn
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 10, 2020
So far, investigators say they don’t have any details about a suspect or suspects, nor what led up to the shooting.
