BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Basketball players at the University of Colorado at Boulder welcomed a new teammate Friday. 13-year-old Nick Nelson signed a National Letter of Intent with family by his side.
“It feels really good. I’m really proud of us,” said Nelson, after receiving his number 13 jersey from Coach Tad Boyle.
Nelson joined the team at CU Boulder from Team IMPACT, a non-profit that connects children facing serious illnesses with college athletic teams.
Nelson has Williams syndrome, a genetic condition that affects the development of his connective tissue.
“I’m proud to be a part of this team that has the same philosophy we do. We try hard things, we keep going, we practice and we get better,” said Nelson’s mother.
Through Team IMPACT’s program, Nelson will become an official member of the Men’s Basketball Team. He will attend Buffaloes practices, games, team dinners, events and more.
Team IMPACT has more than 1,200 teams waiting to be matched with children like Nelson. If you know a child who may be interested, visit teamimpact.org.