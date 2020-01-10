Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Free parking at Cherry Creek Shopping Center will soon be a thing of the past. The popular Denver mall is ending its first-hour-free parking policy.
The new rates, effective Jan. 21, will increase prices to $2 for the first two hours, then $2 an hour after that. There is a 16-day maximum.
The $2 will cover 2 hours of shopping. General Manager Jeramy Burkinshaw noted that the old rate of $3 after the first hour actually cost customers more in the long run. The new rate will cost more upfront, but will save shoppers money in the long run. Statistically, Burkinshaw noted that most customers spend between 1-2 hours at the mall.
Businesses who choose to will still validate parking at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. The decision rests with each individual merchant. Visit the mall’s website to see a full list of merchants who validate.
The mall instituted a paid parking system in 2017.