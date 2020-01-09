Comments
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado is adding a newly found cave to its list of natural wonders. The Witch’s Pantry was discovered north of Glenwood Springs last fall.
Two cavers found the cave on Bureau of Land Management land in October 2019.
Inside was a large collection of mammal bones. Those have been collected by the Denver Museum of Nature and Science to be studied and identified.
The Witch’s Pantry is located within the area of a proposed project to expand a limestone quarry. If that project is approved, the cave will be destroyed.