GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado is adding a newly found cave to its list of natural wonders. The Witch’s Pantry was discovered north of Glenwood Springs last fall.

(credit: Rocky Mountain Region NSS)

Two cavers found the cave on Bureau of Land Management land in October 2019.

(credit: Rocky Mountain Region NSS)

Inside was a large collection of mammal bones. Those have been collected by the Denver Museum of Nature and Science to be studied and identified.

(credit: Rocky Mountain Region NSS)

The Witch’s Pantry is located within the area of a proposed project to expand a limestone quarry. If that project is approved, the cave will be destroyed.

