Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis will deliver his second State of the State address later this morning, and you can watch it live on CBSDenver.com. The address is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis will deliver his second State of the State address later this morning, and you can watch it live on CBSDenver.com. The address is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
Colorado lawmakers went back to work on Wednesday as they gaveled in the state’s 72nd legislative session.
Polis, a Democrat, has thrown his weight behind creating a state health insurance option complementing private plans and will likely address it in Thursday’s speech.
In his first year, Polis quickly made good on his campaign promise to bring free, full-day kindergarten to Colorado’s public schools. The legislature passed the bill and he signed it in May 2019. Those full days started as students headed back to class in August.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)