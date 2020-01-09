



– Looking to try the finest bakeries around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent bakeries in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to satisfy your cravings for breads or pastries.

The Aurora area tends to see the greatest rise in consumer spending at food and beverage shops in February and January, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation management and direct response marketing for small businesses. Total affected businesses at Aurora-area food and beverage shops last year rose by 3% in January over the month before, just shy of the top monthly increase of 8% in February.

Cuba Bakery & Cafe

First on the list is Cuba Bakery & Cafe. Located at 15028 E. Mississippi Ave. in Willow Park, the bakery and Cuban eatery, which offers desserts and more, is the highest-rated destination for baked goods in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 391 reviews on Yelp.

Cakes By Karen

Next up is Horseshoe Park’s Cakes by Karen, situated at 16873 E. Iliff Ave. With 3.5 stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which is known for its custom cakes and other confections, has proven to be a local favorite.

El Paisa Panaderia

North Aurora’s El Paisa Panaderia, located at 9541 E. Colfax Ave., is another superior choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery five stars out of 23 reviews.

The Cookie Company

Last but not least is The Cookie Company, a bakery, with 4.5 stars out of 32 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6150 S. Main St., Suite I-108, to give it a go for yourself.

Article provided by Hoodline.