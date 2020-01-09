Comments
CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado’s first flu death of the new year happened in Cañon City. A senior citizen died in St. Thomas More Hospital on Jan. 3.
The week before that, the hospital reported that it had seen a total of 28 patients with the flu.
So far this flu season in Colorado, more than 750 people have been hospitalized with the flu and seven outbreaks of flu in longterm care facilities.
The flu season tends to peak in February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.