(HOODLINE) – Interested in checking out the freshest new establishments in Denver? From a chicken joint to a hookah bar, read on for the latest businesses to make their debut near you.
Honey Elixir Bar
New to Five Points is Honey Elixir Bar, a lounge that serves coffee, tea and more, located at 2636 Walnut St., Suite 104.
Honey Elixir Bar offers a social lounge atmosphere with healthy drink options during the day and unique cocktails at night, as stated on its Facebook page.
Chook Charcoal Chicken
Chook Charcoal Chicken is a chicken shop that recently opened its doors at 4340 E. Eighth Ave. in Southeast Denver. Yelpers seem to be fans of Chook Charcoal Chicken, considering it’s garnered 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews, so far.
On the menu, look for pulled chicken sliders, a grilled carrot salad, macaroni and cheese, avocado chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy and a quarter, half or whole chicken over coals, served with a choice of sauce.
Mural Lounge x Graffiti Bar
Mural Lounge x Graffiti Bar is a hookah lounge that recently made its debut at 125 N. Broadway in Southwest Denver.
According to the business’ Facebook page, Mural Lounge x Graffiti Bar specializes in coffee, tea, hookah and art, and also hosts events such as open mic nights, karaoke, live painting sessions and other creative gatherings.
