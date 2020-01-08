PHILLIPS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office says the search for a “command vehicle” has been called off. They say the search “is no longer pertinent or relevant.”
The vehicle was believed to be involved with ongoing drone sightings on Colorado’s Eastern Plains.
The sheriff’s office was part of a meeting with local, state and federal agencies on Monday. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is leading a task force.
The FAA says multiple divisions are working on determining who is flying the drones and why.
CBS4 reached out to several agencies and companies to ask if they were involved in any way. Each of the following have denied any drone activity on the Eastern Plains. If any other agencies respond to our request, they will be added.
United States Northern Command (NORAD)
Buckley Air Force Base
Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming
Fort Carson
United States Geological Survey (USGS) in Golden
BNSF Railway
Colorado Oil and Gas Association
CO Oil & Gas Conservation Commission
Wing/Alphabet (owned by Google)
Uber
Xcel Energy
UAVRecon