DENVER (CBS4) – Iranian-Americans in Colorado are reacting with mixed emotions after the latest confrontation between the U.S. and Iran. Kevin Amireshani is the president of the Colorado Chapter of the Iranian-American Council.

He spoke with CBS4’s Rick Sallinger after President Trump addressed the nation.

“I did breathe a sigh of relief, but he spoke very aggressively about U.S. politics in the region.”

It has been a tense few days, the assassination of an Iranian General in Iraq with U.S. missiles. The retaliation by Iran came as ballistic missiles fired at U.S. airbases in Iraq.

On Wednesday, after the apparent truce in military action by President Trump, Amireshani

was not fully satisfied.

“The aggression he shows toward the Middle East, the people of Iran, continues.”

He says the tensions with the Tehran government have led to pushback against innocent

Iranian-Americans.

“A lot of our community members had their bank accounts frozen, very intrusive interrogations by the Department of Homeland Security. We have had very severe cases of employment discrimination.”

The crisis with Iran is also taking a personal toll on his family.

“My mom was set to go, as of this morning, to go to Iran Saturday. I think she will suspend it for a month or more.”

Amireshani said she was going to a memorial service for his grandfather.

The immediate military threat may have eased, but relations between the two countries are still extremely poor. Arezou Zarafshan was born in Iran and she is now a business consultant in Colorado.

“I’m not fan of Islamic Republic, but I am a giant fan of Iranian people, and they don’t deserve this,” she said.

Meantime, demonstrators gathered at the Colorado state capitol and around the country to protest after the U.S. and Iran came to the brink of war.